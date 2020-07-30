Marion L. McCollum December 29, 1919 - July 21, 2020 Rancho Bernardo Marion L. McCollum, a long- time resident of Rancho Bernardo, died peacefully in her home on July 21, 2020; she was 100 years old.Born in New York City, she was the only child of Arthur & Johanna Dixen, who emigrated from Denmark. Raised in Brooklyn, she was fluent in Danish and traveled to Denmark many times. She maintained her roots in Danish culture and language and subscribed to a Danish language newspaper her entire life. Her father died while she was in high school; after graduation she went immediately to work to support herself and her mother. She was both an accomplished violinist and tennis player, and enjoyed a twenty-year career in public relations with The First National Bank of New York (now Citibank). She was a founding member of the Advertising Women of New York.In 1958, she married Dr. Fred McCollum, lived in Tenafly, New Jersey, volunteered at Englewood Hospital, and changed her sport of choice to golf. In 1977, they retired to Rancho Bernardo, where Marion became a volunteer at the Assistance League of Inland North County, a member of the PEO Sisterhood and an avid golfer at the Rancho Bernardo Country Club.Predeceased by her husband in 1993, she is survived by a step-son, two step-grandchildren, four step-great-grandchildren, and a number of god-children and honorary nieces and nephews.Marion will be remembered for her energy, her enthusiasm, her delight in discovering new foods and recipes, her love of bridge, dogs, reading, and music, and for a good party. She had a wide circle of younger friends for whom she became a mentor, role model and inspiration. Her wit and keen wisdom helped many find their way on the bumpiest of life's roads.No local services are planned. Donations in Marion's memory can be made to Elizabeth Hospice, 500 La Terraza Blvd., Suite 130 Escondido, CA. 92025 or to the Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol (RSVP) PO Box 28064, San Diego, CA 92128. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
