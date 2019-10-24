|
Marjorie Ann Peggy' McGowan Poway Marjorie "Peggy" Ann McGowan passed away surrounded by family on October 2, 1019. She was born October 29, 1935 in Chicago, IL to William and Margaret Nolan. Marjorie was 83 years old.Marjorie worked for 58 years as a psychiatric RN. She spent her time working at Aurora behavioral health in-patient psychiatric hospital in San Diego from 1987 until she retired at age 78. Peggy worked there as a house supervisor, Director of Nursing and lastly her favorite position was working in the partial program with the adolescents. She always spoke about how much she enjoyed working with "her kids".Peggy loved spending time with her grandchildren, traveling, taking road trips with dad, going to movies, listening to music (i.e.: Johnny Mathis, Barbara Streisand, Blake Shelton, Bee Gees and ABBA to name a few), playing scrabble or "words with friends", watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. Peggy also enjoyed going to casinos and spending time with her friends.Peggy is survived by her daughters, Christine (Gregory) Johnson of Alpine, CA, Mary (Tim) Frazier of Escondido, CA, and Colleen McGowan of Poway, CA; son, Joseph (Jennifer) McGowan of Ramona, CA; brothers, William and James Nolan of Chicago, IL; sisters, Helen Powell and Maryann Pfeiffer also of Chicago, IL; grandchildren, Alan, Ashley, Michael, Bryana, Rachel, Ivy, Nolan, Riley, Ozzy, Joseph and Connor, and great-grandchildren, Scarlett and Jared. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, in 2005, and son, Michael, in 2013.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the of the Diabetes Foundation. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews October 29, 1935 - October 2, 2019
Published in the Pomerado News on Oct. 24, 2019