Poway Mark H. Mikulics, MD, passed away January 29th, 2020, surrounded by family after a three year battle with cancer. He was born on August 23, 1959, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, to Michael and Marilyn Mikulics. The family moved to Orange, California, where Mark attended Villa Park High school, where he was on the water polo team and valedictorian of his class. Upon graduation, he enrolled in an accelerated medical program at UCR again graduating at the top of his class. From there, he transferred to UCLA medical school. He went on to attend the University of Pennsylvania medical school for residency specializing in orthopedic surgery then returned to California for a fellowship in Hand and micro surgery at UCSD. He then established his private practice in Poway, California. He referred to himself as the "family doctor," and all ailments and treatments for the extended family were passed through him for approval. Mark loved fast cars, Las Vegas, family time at Disneyland, surfing, Mexican food, and working on cars with his son, Adam. He also was a devoted orthopedic surgeon giving extraordinary care to his patients. Mark was preceded in death by his brother, Michael. He is survived by his parents, Michael and Marilyn; his devoted wife, Jeanne; and their five children, Nicole (husband,Tyler), Christine (husband, Greg), Mark Joseph, Adam, and Danielle, and granddaughter Amelia.Memorial services will be held at Saint Michaels Church in Poway, on February 10, at 12:30 pm. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Mark H. Mikulics, MD August 23, 1959 - January 29, 2020
Published in the Pomerado News on Feb. 6, 2020