|
|
Poway Mark M. Gordon died March 24, 2020, at age 72, after a valiant and courageous battle with lung cancer. He is survived by his beloved and loving family, wife, Vicki; daughter, Gwen (Bension); grandson, Noah; sister-in-law, Nina, as well as by many caring family and friends. A celebration of Mark's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please go to Mark Gordon CaringBridge site if you are already signed up, or contact the family. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Mark M. Gordon
Published in the Pomerado News on Apr. 2, 2020