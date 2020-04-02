Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Gordon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark M. Gordon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark M. Gordon Obituary
Poway Mark M. Gordon died March 24, 2020, at age 72, after a valiant and courageous battle with lung cancer. He is survived by his beloved and loving family, wife, Vicki; daughter, Gwen (Bension); grandson, Noah; sister-in-law, Nina, as well as by many caring family and friends. A celebration of Mark's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please go to Mark Gordon CaringBridge site if you are already signed up, or contact the family. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Mark M. Gordon
Published in the Pomerado News on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -