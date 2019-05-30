Martin J. Marty' Healy 1942 - 2018 Poway Lieutenant Commander Martin J. Healy, USN (Ret.), passed away in Poway, CA on March 2, 2018, after a valiant battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He was 75 years old.Growing up on Long Island, he attained Eagle Scout rank in his youth. "Marty" completed high school at Bishop Loughlin Memorial H.S. in Brooklyn. He attended the State University of New York prior to receiving his Congressional appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, MD, from which he graduated in June 1966.He completed Naval Aviation Training in Pensacola, FL, and Corpus Christi, TX, where he was designated a Naval Aviator in 1967. Marty flew E-1B aircraft deployed aboard aircraft carriers operating off Vietnam, during which he was awarded the Vietnam Air Gallantry Medal and three Air Medals. Next, he earned an M.S. degree at the Navy Postgraduate School, Monterey, CA. Then he returned to the Tonkin Gulf in the staff of Commander Task Force 77. He instructed Operations Analysis at the Naval Academy from 1973 to 1976, then transitioned to E-2B aircraft and deployed with VAW-114. Marty performed Operations Analysis billets at the staffs of Commander-in-Chief Atlantic, and the Naval War College. In Tactical Air Control Squadron 21, he made multiple cruises to coordinate air operations with amphibious forces. In his personal time, Marty was a pioneer of girls' youth sports and coached basketball and softball teams year-round with great enthusiasm and success. During his retirement, he enjoyed activities of golf, hiking, swimming, ballroom dancing at Balboa Ballroom Dancers, and traveling on cruises.Marty was predeceased by his wife, Jeanette, his parents Joseph and Mary, brother James, and sister Ellyn DeLucia. He is greatly missed and survived by his family: daughter Jennifer (Healy) Hill and son-in-law Lt. Col (Marines) Nathan Hill (currently serving in Okinawa, Japan), daughter Dawn Healy and former son-in-law Kelly Trowse both of Tampa, FL, his three granddaughters Kellyn Trowse, Reagan Hill, Brooklyn Hill, and his sister Theresa DeLucia of The Villages, FL.Memorial services with full military honors were held on March 19, 2018, at El Camino Memorial - Sorrento Valley Chapel, with interment at El Camino Memorial Park Cemetery in San Diego, CA. Several neighbors, friends, and USNA classmates honored the family with their attendance and support. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Published in the Pomerado News on May 30, 2019