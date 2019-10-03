|
|
Rancho Bernardo Mary Gibbs was born in Muscatine, Iowa in 1922. She had an older brother, and they were raised by her parents and grandmother during the depression. Her father, a WWI veteran, passed away in 1930. The family then moved to Moline, IL. She cherished her family, her life as a Navy wife, and retirement in San Diego. She was an avid bridge player. She married her husband, John Gibbs, in 1946 in Florida after he won his Navy wings and began his 30-year career as a Navy pilot. Their son, David, was born at their first duty station in Rhode Island in 1947. Their duty stations were located in Rhode Island, Texas, San Diego, Utah, Minnesota, Newfoundland, Canada, Virginia, and Guam. Mary was a loving and supportive mother, superb secretary, and office manager. John Gibbs retired as a Navy Commander in 1972.In retirement, John and Mary were active at the San Diego Tennis & Racquet Club, and both loved to travel and to play an active role in the lives of their grandchildren.John passed away in 2008 and Mary moved to Casa de las Campanas, in Rancho Bernardo in 2013.Mary is survived by her son, David, CAPT, SC, USN (Ret.); her daughter-in-law, Sandra, and her two granddaughters, Lisa and Kelly.Interment will be held at 10:30 am on October 17, 2019, at Ft. Rosecrans National Cemetery, 1700 Cabrillo Memorial Dr., San Diego, CA 92106. A celebration-of-life will be held at 10:30 am, on October 18, 2019, at Casa de las Campanas, 18655 West Bernardo Dr., San Diego, CA 92127. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Helen Woodword, Animal Center or the . Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Mary L. Gibbs January 6, 1922 - September 17, 2019
Published in the Pomerado News on Oct. 3, 2019