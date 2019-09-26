|
Maureen Rouleau September 13, 1950 - September 8, 2019 Rancho Bernardo Maureen lost her battle to a short but extraordinarily difficult bout with Leukemia at a hospice in Carlsbad CA surrounded by her loving family. She will be remembered by her family, loving husband, Michael Rouleau, friends, and her community for her kindness, her commitment to all, her business and the many community organizations she was involved in. Born in Tacoma Washington, she was raised in Alaska by her loving parents, Curley and Gerry Dunsmore. She was a proud graduate of Kenai Central High School in Kenai Alaska and later attended National University to further her education. On her 18th birthday, she joined Western Airlines (later became Delta Air Lines), and in 1969 she moved from Kenai to Los Angeles where she met and married her former husband John Anderson in 1975. In 1976 Maureen and John moved to the Rancho Bernardo/Poway area where they raised two children, Kristen, and Ryan Anderson. In 1979 the Anderson's opened the Flagship office of Travel Travel, and in 2003 Maureen sold the business to a larger entity, managing it for the new owners until 2015. In 2015 Maureen proudly opened her current business, Grand Journeys, and in 2017 her niece, Erin Philp joined as a business partner allowing them to become a dynamic duo. During her career, Maureen traveled the world visiting every continent except Antarctica. By the time she celebrated 50 years in the travel industry, she had sailed on over 300 cruises. Always known as the "go-to person" for travel and cruises and organizing trips over many years, she graciously used her skills to raise funds, donating proceeds of over $100,000.00 for the Rancho Bernardo Community Foundation scholarship fund. As part of the Rancho Bernardo community for 40 plus years, Maureen had a penchant for giving back her service to others, and her love of the community is demonstrated in the many organizations she gave her time, talent and treasure to. Over the years her involvement includes Current RB Le Tip member and past President, current Rancho Bernardo Business Association Board; current member of the Rancho Bernardo Noon Rotary Club, and current member of the North San Diego Business Chamber. As a past member of RB Soroptimists, Maureen was honored and received a Woman of Distinction Award. She was also a past member of the Rancho Bernardo Chamber of Commerce Board, former RB Honorary Mayor, past spirit of 4th Committee member, past member of the Rancho Bernardo Community Council, long-time board member of the Rancho Bernardo Community Foundation and a member of San Rafael Parish. Maureen is survived by a large loving family, including her husband, whom she married in 1997, Michael Rouleau; her parents, M.L. "Curley" and Gerry Dunsmore; sisters, Gayle Dunsmore and Sheryl Dunsmore; two children, Kristen Gehrig and Ryan Anderson with his wife, Lindsey Anderson. Her five grandchildren, include Kristen's daughter, Aubree Anderson and sons, Gavin Gehrig and Griffin Gehrig; along with Ryan and Lindsey's two daughters, Emily and Madilynn Anderson. She is further survived by her niece, Erin Philp with husband, Alex Philp and children, Robin, Michael and Alex Jr; along with her nephew, Tony Vangi and wife, Dr. Amelia Vangi. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in her memory at www.mdsfoundation.org/donate for further research with Myelodysplastic Syndrome-pre-leukemia (MDS). Mail checks to MDS Foundation Inc., 4573 S Broad St., Suite 150, Yardville, NJ 08620. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews
Published in the Pomerado News on Sept. 26, 2019