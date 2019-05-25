Maxine Lucille Schimmel (née Price) died peacefully in Escondido, California, on May 13, 2019, at the age of 89. Maxine was born on January 16, 1930, to Selwyn and Beulah Price. She was born and raised in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Maxine married Robert "Bob" Schimmel on Easter Sunday, March 25, 1951, in Terre Haute, after they met while both were working at the Indiana State Bank. They relocated to Baltimore, Maryland in 1952 for Bob's Korean War service, before moving to Whittier, California, in 1955 to be near her brother and his wife, Georgia. After their children's school years in Costa Mesa and Villa Park, Bob and Maxine relocated to La Cañada -Flintridge, in 1977. They spent their retirement years in Rancho Bernardo, where they moved in 1989.

Maxine was an avid gardener who maintained a beautiful corner lot filled with vibrant flowers for the last three decades. She loved all of the activities supported by the Bernardo Gardeners Club, serving as the club's president from 1993-1996. Her great-grandchildren still enjoy the garden that the club planted at their school.

Maxine was a follower of Jesus and an active member at Rancho Bernardo Community Presbyterian Church, serving as a fixture in its weekly prayer meeting and its memorial service receptions.

She was a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother, and loved writing letters to family and friends.

In their younger years, Maxine and Bob loved to travel--to Mexico and Hawaii most especially, but also on trips to Europe, and to Africa twice with her daughter, Lisa.

Maxine usually had a smile on her face, with bright eyes and dimples; wore cheery colors no matter the occasion, and was famous for her orange Jell-O salad.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Bob; their children, Philip (Julia Eakes) Schimmel, Donald Schimmel, and Lisa (Thomas) Surman; their grandchildren, Jody (David) Hyde and Scott (Caroline) Schimmel, and their five great-grandchildren, Cale, Grace, and Jane Schimmel and Graham and Brady Hyde; and her daughter-in-law, Beth Schimmel. She was preceded in death by her parents; Miles Smith (who her mother remarried after Maxine's father passed away); son, Keith Allen; brother, Richard Price; and another brother, who died in infancy, Robert Price.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Bernardo Gardeners Club. Condolences may be sent to 18193 Calle Estepona, San Diego, CA 92128. Published in the Pomerado News on May 25, 2019