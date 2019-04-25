Poway, Michele Eva Davidovich, 62, died on April 3, 2019, at her home in Peoria, AZ where she lived for the past five years. Michele was born June 22, 1956, in Great Lakes, IL, the daughter of Walter L. and Eva Davidovich. She spent most of her life in Poway, CA, was a graduate of Poway High School class of 1974 and earned an AS in Computer Information Science from Coleman College. She worked for Crest Beverage Company in San Diego for 17 years. She devoted several years as a full-time caregiver for her aging parents. She said that although most of her jobs involved working with numbers, she found the most joy when helping someone on a personal level. Michele was an avid crafter and baker. She enjoyed celebrating her Ukranian heritage.Michele was the sister of the late Walter Davidovich. She is survived by her sisters, Pamela Berrios and her husband, Ruben of Patterson, CA, and Nora Waterman and her husband, Roger of Julian, CA, and her brothers, Paul Davidovich and his wife, Maureen of Longmont, CO, and Keith Davidovich and his wife, Denise Tallman of Pascagoula, MS, as well as 8 nieces and nephews and 5 great-nieces and nephews.Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am, Friday, May 3, 2019, at St Michael's Church in Poway, CA. Burial will be private.Donations to in memory of Michele are suggested. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Michele Eva Davidovich June 22, 1956 - April 3, 2019 Published in the Pomerado News on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary