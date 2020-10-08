1/1
Mike Adame
Mike Adame
April 10, 1950 - September 3, 2020
Poway
If you ask a hundred people who Mike Adame was, they'd all give you a different story. He was a husband, father, coach, and friend. He was a man who most everyone could relate to and a coach in the truest sense of the word. To Mike, there were NO strangers. He knew people from everywhere, and he had a nickname for everyone. He was the definition of cool and class. He was calm, confident, and easy-going. No matter what the role, he took it seriously.Mike Adame passed away on September 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 70 years old. He was born Michael Adame on April 10, 1950, in San Diego, CA.He graduated from Chula Vista High School in 1968, where he was an incredible athlete and lettered in both football and baseball. He joined the Air Force right out of high school and served his country for four years. He married his high school sweetheart, Theresa Jones, on January 3, 1970, and they set up residence in Poway, CA,



in 1977. In Poway, he coached baseball and basketball for 20 years and became a sports legend among the community. He loved his job and the folks he worked with as an Air Traffic Controller at Montgomery Tower for over 20 years.Mike will be remembered as a man who was loved by many. You could always find him in his man cave watching his favorite team (whoever was in first place at the time). He was a simple man who loved the simple things in life. He loved having company over. He loved watching his kids and grandkids play sports. He loved fishing, camping, and taking care of his lawn. He loved eating exotic foods, trying new restaurants, and giving his stamp of approval as a self-proclaimed food critic and expert on all things. Something he would want everyone to remember is that family ALWAYS comes first.His legacy continues to live on through all the lives he as influenced over the years.He is survived by his wife, Theresa Adame of 51 years; daughter, Michele Snead and son-in-law, Dale Snead; son, Michael Adame; son, Matthew Adame and daughter-in-law, Christina Adame; sister, Rachel Miller; grandkids: Caitlin Spisak, Ashlyn Snead, Brayden Snead, Kaden Snead, Gabby Adame, Harlow Adame, and great-grandson, Ty Spisak. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews

Published in Pomerado News on Oct. 8, 2020.
