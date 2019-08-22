|
Rancho Bernard Mildred Meyer Boaz died August 5, 2019, in San Diego, California. Born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she trained at Northwestern University and the Universities of Michigan and Illinois for a career teaching English, especially English literature. She was the director of the Honors Program and chair of the English department at Millikin University, Decatur, Illinois. A passionate amateur cellist, she played in the Poway Symphony Orchestra among several others. Her musical focus shifted in retirement years to chamber music, played in the home and with the Poway Symphonette. An avid tennis player, her travels took her to each of the four grand slam tennis events and many more. Bereaved family includes her husband, John; daughter, Julia; son, Andrew; grandchildren, Trevor and Allison, and sisters, Marion and Marjorie. Memorials may be directed to the Poway Symphonette and the Rancho Bernardo Branch of the San Diego Public Library. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Mildred Meyer Boaz July 2, 1938 - August 5, 2019
Published in the Pomerado News on Aug. 22, 2019