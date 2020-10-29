1/1
Momina Skill
Rancho Bernardo
It's with a great deal of sadness and loss that family and friends announce the passing of Momina Skill
on October 14, 2020. She passed peacefully at her home in Rancho Bernardo. She is survived by her sister Nancy along with nephews and nieces.Momina was born on the Eastside of Detroit, where she was raised by her mother Catherine Biondo, along with her three brothers and sister.She worked in the advertising business together with her husband, Arthur C. Limbrock, and later moved to Rancho Bernardo, where she totally immersed herself in community issues.After the passing of Arthur, Momina remarried in 1974 to P. J. Skill. They traveled the world together and shared their stories with family and friends. P. J. passed in 2007.Momina gave her time and resources to many local organizations such as the National Federation of Republican Women, Rady Children's Hospital, St. Jude's Hospital, Pomerado Hospital, and RB Woman's Club.Always active, she loved golf, walking groups, and until 2014 was a member of an aerobic dance group. She loved her Schnauzer dogs; over the years they gave her joy and companionship.The best way to describe Momina is with these words: Class, dignity, grace, kindness, loyalty to friends, and energy!A gathering of family and friends will be held at Poway-Bernardo Mortuary from 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm on Tuesday, November 3, 13243 Poway Road Poway, CA. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Momina Skill

Published in Pomerado News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Poway Bernardo Mortuary - Poway
13243 Poway Rd
Poway, CA 92064
(858) 748-4101
