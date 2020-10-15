RANCHO BERNARDO
Nancy Ann Willson
died peacefully in the Hospice Polidori House in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, on October 5, 2020. Nancy was born in Bluffton, Indiana on May 24, 1933.Nancy and her husband, Keith, moved to San Diego in 1950. Nancy moved to Lake Havasu City in 2012, along with her friend Susan Bair.In San Diego, she worked at Wells Fargo Bank in Rancho Bernardo. After she retired from banking, she became controller at the Rancho Bernardo Chamber of Commerce. She gave her time with both the Rancho Bernardo Historical Society and the Soroptimist organization.There are no family survivors, but many friends will remember her warm smile given to everyone. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
