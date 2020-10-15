1/1
Nancy Ann Willson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

RANCHO BERNARDO
Nancy Ann Willson
died peacefully in the Hospice Polidori House in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, on October 5, 2020. Nancy was born in Bluffton, Indiana on May 24, 1933.Nancy and her husband, Keith, moved to San Diego in 1950. Nancy moved to Lake Havasu City in 2012, along with her friend Susan Bair.In San Diego, she worked at Wells Fargo Bank in Rancho Bernardo. After she retired from banking, she became controller at the Rancho Bernardo Chamber of Commerce. She gave her time with both the Rancho Bernardo Historical Society and the Soroptimist organization.There are no family survivors, but many friends will remember her warm smile given to everyone. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Nancy Ann Willson May 24, 1933 - October 5, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pomerado News on Oct. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved