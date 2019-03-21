Resources More Obituaries for Nancy Opstad Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nancy Carrol Opstad

Obituary Condolences Flowers Nancy Carrol Opstad April 28, 1938 - February 28, 2019 Poway Nancy Carrol Opstad was born Nancy Carrol Taylor on April 28, 1938, to Guy and Margaret Taylor in Wilmington, CA. Nancy grew up in the Los Angeles area with her older brother, Jack Taylor. After graduating from Banning High School, she obtained a degree in education from Pasadena College, which later became Point Loma Nazarene University. Nancy began her extensive teaching career in Torrance Unified School District at Calle Mayor Elementary School where she shared her passion for learning and literacy with her students. An inspiring teacher, Nancy made school fun and educational for countless elementary school children. She put numerous hours into her classroom, creating an environment where every student felt valued, respected, challenged, safe and prepared for success at the next grade level.In 1966, Nancy married Wallace "Wally" Opstad with whom she enjoyed 47 years of marriage until his passing in 2014. The family moved to Poway, CA, in 1974, and after her children entered school, Nancy returned to teaching in Poway Unified School District at Twin Peaks Middle School, Sunset Hills Elementary and Adobe Bluffs Elementary. She retired from her professional education career in 1997. During retirement, Nancy enjoyed traveling with Wally, spending quality time with family and friends, hunting for Depression glassware and most importantly, quilting. She spent numerous hours creating breathtaking handmade quilts for personal enjoyment, family and friends. Her extensive fabric collection was one of legend and there was never a shortage of swatches of blue, her favorite color. The countless people she touched as a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, educator and friend will miss Nancy's kindness and patience. She was always available to offer her expertise, tell a story, share advice or just listen. Her home was always open to share a meal, celebration or laugh and there was often an extra place setting at the table for extended family in the Opstad Home.Nancy Opstad leaves behind her children, David Opstad, Diane Rude, Phil Opstad, Keith Opstad, Dan Opstad, Erik Opstad, and honorary son, Branko Lukich; her grandchildren, Kristen Rude, Jake Rude, Sheena Opstad, Kirin Opstad, Blake Opstad, Jack Opstad, and Henry Opstad; great-granddaughter, Leea Rae Rude; her son-in-law, Ron Rude, and daughters-in-law, Monique Opstad, Erica Opstad, Kim Opstad, and Trinity Opstad; and her sister-in-law, Jeanne Taylor. An informal celebration of life for Nancy Opstad will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the home of Carol and Jim Gilbert in Poway. In lieu of flowers and because of Nancy's love for children and quilting, donations in memory of Nancy Opstad may be made to Project Linus, a nonprofit organization that provides homemade blankets to children in need at www.projectlinus.org. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Published in the Pomerado News on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries