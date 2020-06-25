Nancy Jane Winter May 27, 1927 - June 16, 2020 Poway Nancy Winter (Doll), our beloved mother, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, in San Diego. Nancy was born in Jacksonville, Florida, to Lucy and Charles Doll.Nancy met her future husband, Captain Edward Winter, in 1941, at the Pensacola Naval Air Station, where he was stationed and training as a fighter pilot.They were married on October 10,1943, and spent 70 years together playing on and off the golf course.As a Navy family, they traveled throughout the United States and Europe and were stationed in numerous locales, including Bermuda. Nan will dearly be missed by her family.Nancy had five children; an infant son, Edward Joseph, who died a few days after birth; daughter Donna Sue (Liz), WI; son Edward (LuAnn), WA; daughter Terrie Kavran (Mick), WA; and son Michael (Carmen), CA. Nan was a proud grandmother to six grandchildren and great-grandmother to 11. She loved them all.Nan will be missed by the McCumber, Grode, and Klepperich families as well as her sister in law, Carolyn Doll and her family.Nan was preceded in death by her infant son, her beloved husband, Edward; her brothers Charles and Bill Doll; mother Lucille Doll and father Charles Doll.We will miss our mother's love of a good time in their Poway pool, listening to big band music, and dancing with our dad to "Tangerine." She loved dining out, a nice glass of wine, sitting on her front deck watching golfers, and in the last years of her life watching "Dancing with the Stars." The family wishes to thank the staff at the Remington Club where mom lived for several years; the staff at Sunrise of Sabre Springs where she spent the last year of her life; and Elizabeth Hospice of San Diego who lovingly cared for our mom the last week of her life and stayed by her side during the COVID epidemic.Nancy will be inurned with Captain Ed at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego. A family celebration of her life will be held at a later time. Donations in Nan's honor may be made to the Elizabeth Hospice, 500 La Terraza Blvd. Ste.#130, Escondido, CA 92025. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews
Published in Pomerado News on Jun. 25, 2020.