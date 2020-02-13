|
Rancho Bernardo Nicholas Carbone was born in Brooklyn, NY, on January 9, 1935. He was raised by his grandmother, along with his 3 older sisters. His first language was Italian, learning English once he began school. When Nick was of age, he joined the United States Navy, and he served in the Korean War. While in port in Naples, Italy, he met the love of his life, Dolores. Nick and Dolores married and relocated to the United States. Nick's first job out of the Navy was as a weatherman, a skill he learned in the Navy. After spending time in New York, Oregon, and Los Angeles, the family settled in Poway and Rancho Bernardo.Nick loved the ruralness and calm that came with being in North County and found it the perfect place to raise a family. Much of Nick's early career was spent as a meat cutter. He later took his self-taught business knowledge and his entrepreneurial spirit and purchased and ran different businesses, including a dry cleaner, a specialty grocery and meat market, and a sandwich and coffee shop in La Jolla Shores.. At 65, Nick capitalized on his natural skill of being a people-person and became a Realtor. Nick enjoyed the freedom of being in Real Estate, as it afforded him the opportunity to attend his grandkids' many activities, something he loved. Nick is remembered for his optimism, his warmth, and his ability to build connections with anyone. He was vibrant and joyful, with a smile that lit up the room. He valued his family more than anything. Nick lived a life focusing on his blessings, even thanking his nurses and doctors for their expertise during his last days. Nick knew he was blessed with an adoring family, leaving behind his wife of 65 years, Dolores; two sons, Tony and Nick; a daughter, Anne; a daughter-in-law, Ellen; a son-in-law; Steve, and 5 grandchildren, Ashton, Matt, Mark, Jack, and Sara.Nick's funeral service was held at Saint Michael's Catholic Church. He will be buried at Miramar National Cemetery at 9:30 AM on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Nicholas Carbone January 9, 1935 - January 27, 2020
Published in the Pomerado News on Feb. 13, 2020