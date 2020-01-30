Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nitza Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nitza L. Howard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nitza L. Howard Obituary
Poway Nitza Howard was born in Cidra, Puerto Rico, in 1947. She was the oldest of 4 siblings, including brothers, Orlando (deceased), Danny, and Edwin. Nitza was always smiling and saying "Hello" to friends and "I love you" to her family. She is survived by her 2 brothers, her 5 sons, Roger, Jay, Gary, Rodney, and Jeff, and her 13 grandchildren. Her celebration of life services will be on February 7, 2020, at 11 AM, at the Church of Jesus Christ LDS Stake Center, located at 15750 Bernardo Heights Parkway, San Diego, CA, 92128. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Nitza L. Howard January 11, 1947 - January 13, 2020
Published in the Pomerado News on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nitza's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -