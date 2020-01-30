|
Poway Nitza Howard was born in Cidra, Puerto Rico, in 1947. She was the oldest of 4 siblings, including brothers, Orlando (deceased), Danny, and Edwin. Nitza was always smiling and saying "Hello" to friends and "I love you" to her family. She is survived by her 2 brothers, her 5 sons, Roger, Jay, Gary, Rodney, and Jeff, and her 13 grandchildren. Her celebration of life services will be on February 7, 2020, at 11 AM, at the Church of Jesus Christ LDS Stake Center, located at 15750 Bernardo Heights Parkway, San Diego, CA, 92128. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Nitza L. Howard January 11, 1947 - January 13, 2020
Published in the Pomerado News on Jan. 30, 2020