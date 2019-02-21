Resources More Obituaries for Noreen Redd Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Noreen Redd

Obituary Condolences Flowers Noreen Redd 1952 - 2019 Rancho Bernardo Noreen (Dick) Redd, 66, of Rancho Bernardo, CA, passed away peacefully in San Diego on February 11, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.Noreen attended schools in Belpre, Ohio, and Acton, Massachusetts, and graduated from Springfield High School (Vermont) in the Class of 1970. She earned a BA degree from Metro State College in Denver, Colorado. She met Steve Redd in Denver and they were married there in June of 1987. Steve and Noreen resided in Aurora, Colorado, for five years prior to moving to San Diego (Rancho Bernardo) in 1992.Noreen learned to sew as a hobby at age twelve, and it developed over the years into a life-long passion and career. She was an accomplished seamstress and quilter who made a variety of imaginative creations, including "theme quilts." Noreen also did custom sewing for home interiors, including window treatments, cushions, bedding and pillows. She enjoyed making clothes that she gifted her nieces and nephews over the years, including making a memory quilt for each of them when they were young. In fact, her lasting legacy for her family and hundreds of clients will be the "memory quilts" that she made over the last 25 years that will live on forever.Noreen led a physically active life which included biking, hiking, golf and swimming. She was most passionate about tennis and was an accomplished player, and good at ping pong as well. While she was competitive and played to the last point, she was a good sport and was liked by all. In fact, Noreen's gift of friendship drew so many people close to her and she was a devoted friend to many. Noreen was also a very spiritual person who was active in a faith community during the last decade.Noreen is survived by two brothers, Nathan (Karen) Dick of Estes Park, CO, and Jeffrey Taft-Dick of Springfield, VT; sister-in-law, Debbie Hughes (George) of Oklahoma City, OK; nephews, Jonathan Taft-Dick of New York, NY, Philip Taft-Dick of San Diego, CA, George Hughes III (Katie) of Yukon, OK, Ryan Hughes of Owasso, OK; nieces, Joya Taft-Dick (Chris Hurt) of Washington, DC, Lisa Sumrall (Paul) of Stillwater, OK, and Angela Grissom of Edmond, OK.Noreen was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Helen H. Dick; by her sister-in-law, Pamela Taft-Dick (2014); and by her beloved husband of 27 years, Stephen E. Redd, in 2014.A Celebration of Life to commemorate Noreen's life will take place on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at the Country Club of Rancho Bernardo, CA.In lieu of flowers, donations to the San Diego Humane Society would be appreciated. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Published in the Pomerado News on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries