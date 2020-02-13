|
Dr. Paul E. Reading, Jr. March 14, 1942 - January 31, 2020 Poway Dr. Paul E. Reading, Jr., 77, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2020, at his home in Poway, California. Dr. Reading was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on March 14, 1942, and graduated from Cornell University and Cornell University Medical School. His post-graduate internship and residency, at Case Western Reserve in Cleveland, Ohio and UC San Diego, respectively, were interrupted by two years of volunteer medical service in Seoul, South Korea during the Vietnam War. Dr. Reading began and maintained his entire 35-year practice as an OB-GYN in the Poway and Rancho Bernardo communities, from the mid-1970s as a founding member of the medical staff at the then-new Pomerado Hospital, until his retirement. Professionally, he was beloved and famous for providing around the clock care to his patients; he took great comfort in knowing he touched countless lives with the thousands of babies he had the privilege of delivering. Always with family, Dr. Reading loved to vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Deer Valley, Utah. A high school basketball player and golfer, his greatest recreational love was following his local San Diego sports franchises as a season ticket holder of the Aztecs, Padres, and Chargers since the early 70s. In his later years, he enjoyed marshalling at the Maderas Golf Club in Poway, and the reunions and performances by his collegiate acapella singing group, The Sherwoods, in which he sang both backup and lead vocal parts. Dr. Reading is survived by his wife of more than 25 years, Kathy Reading of Poway, and her three children, Corrie Karas of San Diego, and Tracy Egoscue and Megan Egoscue of Long Beach, and their spouses and children. He is also survived by his three children, Danielle Yarbrough of Dahlonega, Georgia, and twin brothers, Chris and Eric Reading, of Superior, Colorado and San Francisco, and their spouses and children. He is also survived by his sister Barbara, Spetz of Anaheim Hills, and her daughter Jennifer Unger of Los Gatos, and her family, and was blessed to enjoy the lives of fourteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. This dedicated and caring physician, sweet husband, father, brother, uncle, and grandfather will be laid to rest at the Miramar National Cemetery.
Published in the Pomerado News on Feb. 13, 2020