Rancho Bernardo Paul Joseph Rehg of Rancho Bernardo died on September 24, 2019, from the effects of Alzheimer's disease. Paul was born in St. Louis, Missouri on April 15, 1934, the oldest son of the late Leonard and Josephine Rehg. Paul received his DDS from St. Louis University School of Dentistry and received his Master's degree in Prosthodontics from the University of Michigan. He practiced dentistry first in the US Air Force and then in private practice until he retired in 1997.Paul served in the US Air Force for 24 years, providing dental care to the airmen and women on bases across the United States, in Germany and in Saudi Arabia. Upon retiring from the Air Force in 1982, Paul and the family re-located to San Diego where he established a private practice in Rancho Bernardo. Paul loved woodworking, puttering in his garden, Padres baseball, his family, and above all, he loved Marilyn, his wife of 61 years. Together they raised five children and watched them raise 11 (so far), grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Paul is survived by his wife, Marilyn; children, Liz (Mark) Leyba, Leslie Rehg, Tim (Dahlia) Rehg, Kelly (Terry) Faley and Doug Rehg; grandchildren, Ryan (Courtnee) Leyba, Lindsay (Padrum) Panbechi, Jonah Rehg, Zachary Rehg, Sela Rehg, Aidan Faley and Zane Faley; and great-grandchildren, Evan Leyba, Grace Leyba, Nora Leyba and Kayan Panbechi; and siblings, Tom (Frankie) Rehg, Mary (Jim) Stroh, Mike (Barbara) Rehg and their families.A funeral mass and reception will be held on October 3, at San Rafael Catholic Church, at 17252 Bernardo Center Drive, in Rancho Bernardo (San Diego). Burial will follow at Miramar National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Alzheimer's San Diego or the national . Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Paul Joseph Rehg April 15, 1934 - September 24, 2019
Published in the Pomerado News on Oct. 3, 2019