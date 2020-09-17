Peggy Ann Gellenbeck
July 13, 1954 - September 9, 2020
Poway
Peggy was born Peggy Ann Huffman in Ely, Nevada, in 1954 to Ada and Charles Huffman. Their only child, Peggy was active in many social and academic pursuits in Kearny, Arizona, where she spent most of her childhood. She attended Northern Arizona University and later trained as a medical technologist with a specialty in hematology and worked in the field for 20+ years. At a mutual friend's wedding, she met her husband and forever friend, Kevin Gellenbeck, and married on May 8, 1982. After a few years in Los Angeles they relocated to begin their family in Poway, California, in 1986. With the arrival of their son Sean in late 1990, she adjusted to life as a mother and focused on supporting his growth and development. Motherhood was a point of pride for Peggy, and she cherished her experiences watching Sean grow up. Throughout her time as a mother she was able to nurture artistic and healing pursuits such as quilting, painting, and massage therapy. She also advocated for various high-quality products including educational books, essential oils, and skincare. Always eager to share the fruits of her labors, many friends and family were touched by her generosity and creativity through innumerable quilts, jars of jams, jellies, sauces, and preserves that were and will continue to be treasured for years to come.After retirement in 2017, Peggy continued her artistic pursuits by taking drawing and watercolor classes, creating colorful and unique quilts, and sharing her culinary creations, which helped her confront unseen personal hardships and scars. Peggy passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. She was preceded in death by both of her parents and is survived by Kevin, her husband of 38 years, and their son Sean.In an effort to honor Peggy's wishes, celebrations of her life will be delayed until her family and friends can gather safely in person. Please indicate in the online guestbook if you would like to be notified when the celebrations are scheduled. https://www.powaybernardomortuary.net/obituary/peggy-gellenbeckIn
lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her name to your local animal shelter, a cause that was always near and dear to her heart. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
