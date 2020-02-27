|
Rancho Bernardo Priscilla Sue' Johnson, a long-time resident of Rancho Bernardo, died peacefully in her home on February 16, surrounded by her four children. Sue was born in Canton, Ohio, to Alice and Oscar Horger. Planning to become a doctor, she received a chemistry degree from Wooster College, and she completed two years of medical school at the University of Michigan, leaving when she married Robert Ellis Johnson when he finished serving in the Navy during World War II. They raised four children together.Moving to Rancho Bernardo in 1976, Sue sold real estate, and she was a member of the Rancho Bernardo Presbyterian Church. She gave her time with both the Rancho Bernardo Historical Society and the Soroptimist organization. Well-known throughout the area, her estate sales enabled her to share her extensive knowledge in collectibles. Moving to Casa de las Campanas in 2004, many friendships were made while managing the resale room where funds were raised to support the many activities at Casa. Sue loved to travel, fashion, gardening, and decorating. Her greatest love was for her children and was always available to help. Sue is survived by her two sisters, Nancy Nettleton and Susan Bair and her four children, Melinda Sachs, Jeffrey Johnson, Amy Surman, and Karen Stockert. She leaves five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.The family wishes that she be remembered for her can-do spirit and her warm smile given to everyone. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Priscilla Sue' Johnson January 6, 1924 - February 16, 2020
Published in the Pomerado News on Feb. 27, 2020