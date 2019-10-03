|
|
Poway Sue' was born at home in Jacksonburg, Wetzel County, West Virginia, to Helen Grace Shreve Hawkins and Raymond Burns Hawkins. The family later moved to South Charleston. She grew up exploring the hillsides around her, listening to birdsong, fishing in the Elk River, and roller skating and riding her bike throughout that area. As a young adult, she moved to Merritt Island, FL, and met Lauren, an aerospace engineer, and they married. She worked for Boeing, TWA, and GE in administrative positions, with time off to be a mother to Donna and Dennis. During her time away from outside employment, Sue taught piano, played the organ and led the church choir, taught Sunday School and Bible classes, led a troop of Girl Scouts, and attended Rollins College where received a BS in Accounting.The family moved to Poway, CA, in 1977, when Lauren was transferred from the Cape to the GD facilities in San Diego. Sue worked for local CPA firms and became a CPA. She enjoyed public accounting and later enjoyed using her CPA tax knowledge to be an applications programmer for tax software firms.Sue was a sister to Judy (Jerry) Hatcher and Steve (Connie) Hawkins. She leaves behind her beloved husband, Lauren; her cherished daughter, and son-in-law, Donna and Todd Kent; her much-loved grandchildren; Stephanie, Amanda (Dan), Nathan, Erica, and great-children, Lexi and Liam. Sue is predeceased by her cherished son, Dennis.Her favorite charity was http://www.feedthechildren.org/ Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Ramona Hawkins Sue' Roesner May 13, 1941 - September 21, 2019
Published in the Pomerado News on Oct. 3, 2019