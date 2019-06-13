Rancho Bernardo Richard Ivor "Pete" Peterson returned to the Lord on May 28, 2019. His final days were spent with his family by his side. Pete was born on June 23, 1923, in Seattle, Washington, to Ivor and Genevieve Peterson.Pete attended Knox College in Galesburg, IL, and was a proud member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity prior to enlisting in the United States Navy to defend his country in World War II. Pete was a fighter pilot, operating an F4U-4 Corsair off the USS Hancock. Following his military service, Pete went on to have a very successful career in the pet industry where he owned Pet Product Distribution companies and served on several industry boards.He was a dedicated family man with an infectious personality and smile. He offered unwavering love to his family and friends and never failed to brighten up a room with his charm and lively spirit. For all these reasons and many more, Pete was a true rock for his family and light in the lives of all those who knew him. He is survived by his loving wife, Marjorie Peterson; sister, Shirley Ferguson; and children, Richard Peterson, William Peterson, Doug Peterson, Kristen Peterson Need, John Peterson and Michael Peterson. Pete is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 20, at 1:30 p.m. at San Raphael Catholic Church in Rancho Bernardo, CA. Memorial at Miramar National Cemetery, Friday, June 21, at 9:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, kindly donate to the Helen Woodward Animal Center, 6523 Helen Woodward Way, Suite 100, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Richard Ivor Pete' Peterson June 23, 1923 - May 28, 2019 Published in the Pomerado News on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary