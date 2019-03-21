Rita Mae Berglund November 10, 1940 - March 6, 2019 Poway Rita Mae Berglund, age 78, was reunited with the love of her life, Lester Berglund, on March 6, 2019. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA, on November 10, 1940, to Stella and TJ Underwood. When she was 17, she embarked on a road trip to sunny San Diego, California with friends. She loved the area so much, she stayed there for the remainder of her life.Rita was a longtime employee of the City of Poway, and primarily worked in City Hall. She was a very proud Poweigan and is remembered for making "The City in the Country" a magnificent place to live in.Rita is remembered for her quick wit, sense of humor, and her loving heart. She was always a phone call away for a visit, and was very empathetic.She is predeceased by her first husband, Leonard Castro, who passed away in 2017, and her second husband, Lester Berglund, who passed away in 1997. Additionally, she is predeceased by her brothers, Darrol, Vernon, and Robert Underwood. She is also predeceased by her sister, Ruth Belsterling.She is survived by her children, Todd Castro, Lori Gladfelter, and Mike Castro. Additionally, she is survived by her grandchildren, Jacob and Jason Gladfelter, and Katelyn and Nicole Castro. She is also survived by her sister, Eileen Douglas and Marlene O'Connor. All of whom she loved and touched deeply. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Published in the Pomerado News on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary