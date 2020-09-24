Robert Coe Newton
August 6, 1925 - September 3, 2020
RANCHO BERNADO
Robert Coe Newton went home to be with our Lord and join his beloved wife, Marilyn, on September 3, 2020. He died peacefully in St. Mary's hospital, Madison, Wisconsin, after a brief illness. He had traveled to Madison to visit a son when he became ill. All three of his children were able to be with him in his final hours. He will be remembered by his strength of character, positive attitude toward life, and strong Christian faith.Robert "Bob" was the eldest of two sons born to George and Martha Newton on August 6, 1925 in Albia, Iowa. Bob grew up in Muscatine, Iowa. On his 18th birthday, he joined the Army and was sent to the South Pacific to join the war effort there. World War II ended two years later and he came home to Muscatine. He soon enrolled at the University of Iowa on the GI bill where he earned a degree in civil engineering. The day after he graduated, he married the love of his life, Marilyn, also from Muscatine, on February 13, 1949.His first job took him to Vicksburg, Mississippi where he worked for the Illinois Central Railroad. Two years later, Uncle Sam called him back to active service in the Korean War. After the war ended, he took a job in warehouse management in Springfield, Illinois and later in Minneapolis, Minnesota with Pillsbury. His career focus turned to logistics management with Fingerhut in St. Cloud, Minnesota. There was another move back to Minneapolis with American Fruit and Produce. His last career move took him to Honolulu, Hawaii where he was vice-president of United States Cold Storage.In 1988, Bob retired to San Diego where he lived in Rancho Bernardo until his death. He and Marilyn were married over 70 years when she passed away just nine months before his passing. The two of them enjoyed traveling to the far corners of the world together, going to theater, entertaining family and friends and both were very active in their church, Rancho Bernardo Community Presbyterian. Bob also loved golf, history and was an avid reader. He was always proud of his military service and in 2015, he was a part of an Honor Flight visit to Washington DC with other World War II veterans.Bob is survived by his daughter, Vickie Bakki and husband, Sandor of San Diego; son, Mark Newton and wife, Ann of Buffalo, Minnesota; son Kirk Newton and wife, Doreen of Madison, Wisconsin; eleven grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. His family always found inspiration from the way he lived his life.A memorial service will be held at Rancho Bernardo Community Presbyterian Church on October 30, 2020, with interment with military honors at Miramar National Cemetery.
