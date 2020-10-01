1/1
Robert James Stinner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

RANCHO BERNARDO
Retired Commander Robert "Bob" James Stinner
, 89, died Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Upland, CA. Born September 29, 1930 in Allentown, PA, he lived in Rancho Bernardo, CA, for the past 16 years. After serving 20 years at sea and working in the Pentagon, Bob retired from the Navy as a Commander. He finished his career as an Electrical Engineer and Vice President in the private sector. He spent his retirement travelling, golfing and playing bridge. He greatly enjoyed family and friends and genuinely loved life.He is survived by his daughter, Susan Viers and her spouse, Kelley Duschek of Ramona, CA, son, Robert Stinner Jr. and his spouse, Eileen Stinner of Alta Loma, CA, brother, William Francis Stinner of Alta Loma, CA, grandchildren, Darrin Viers and his spouse, Chelley, Lauren Stinner, Victoria Viers and great-grandchildren, Tyler, Melanie and Gemma.Services are pending due to the Corona virus and will be announced in the near future; however, a private internment and military burial will be held at Riverside National Cemetery. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Robert James Stinner September 29, 1930 - September 12, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pomerado News on Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved