Robert W. Browning November 23, 1937 - July 8, 2019 POWAY Robert W. Browning, M. D., a 42 year resident of Poway, died July 8 at age 81. He was born in Kansas City, Kansas, to Glen E. and Hope Ellen (Wherley) Browning. He attended Central Missouri State University where he met Elaine Craft who became his loving wife over 60 years ago, as soon as they graduated from college. He went on to earn his M.D. from University of Missouri, intern at Denver General Hospital, and serve 27 years in the U.S. Navy. His pediatric residency was done at Naval Hospital, Philadelphia and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. His next assignment was as Chief of Pediatrics and Executive Officer of Naval Hospital, Port Hueneme, CA. During a chosen 5-year break in active duty Navy service, he was a full-time staff pediatrician with Kaiser Permanente in Harbor City, CA, and attended UCLA to earn a Master of Public Health degree, while continuing with Navy Reserve. In 1975 he returned to active duty as Assistant Chief of Pediatrics at Philadelphia Naval Hospital. Several duty stations followed, including: Naval Medical Command, Washington, D.C., Director of Military Personnel; 5 years with U.S. Marine Corps as Division Surgeon and Force Surgeon; and Director Medical Review Section for Naval Inspector General. Capt. Browning earned the Meritorious Service Medal, National Defense Medal, Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon, Meritorious Unit Commendation Ribbon, Navy Pistol and Rifle Marksmanship Ribbons. Following his 1991 Navy retirement, Dr. Browning earned an Associate of Arts degree in fine woodworking from Palomar College and earned ribbons at the Del Mar Fair for furniture he had built. His next endeavor was as Volunteer Enrichment Coordinator at Twin Peaks Middle School where he enhanced a program of three volunteers to 125 people who added classroom enrichment to the students' learning. For this he was given a PTA Honorary Service Award. Always, his family came first, making some career choices with their happiness in mind. He was an attentive father and grandfather. He and Elaine enjoyed traveling to all 50 states and many other countries and islands until Parkinsons made this impossible. Besides Elaine, he leaves sons he cherished, David (Kari), Jeff (Laura), and Rob (Diane); grandchildren he adored, Jessica, Nicole, Emily, Allyson, Evan, and Maddie; and step-grandchildren he welcomed, John, Chris, and Colin Brennan and Alec and Jordyn Liburdi.In addition to a church service, a service with military honors will be held at 2:30 p.m. August 6 at Miramar National Cemetery.Donations may be made to Parkinson's Association San Diego in memory of Robert W. Browning if desired. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews
Published in the Pomerado News on Aug. 1, 2019