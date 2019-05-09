Poway Rochelle MacPherson, 86, passed away on April 17, 2019, peacefully and comfortably surrounded by family. Rochelle was born on March 14, 1933, in St. John, Maine, moving to San Diego, California, in 1959. Rochelle was a Poway resident for the last 52 years. She will be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, granny, and friend to all. Rochelle and her husband, Carl, gave back to the community in many ways; volunteering at the Poway Senior Center, the St. Michael's Church Bereavement Committee and Thrift Store. Losing her husband of 62 years in 2012, she is survived by her children, Thomas (Leticia) MacPherson, Larry (Dawn) MacPherson, Garry MacPherson, and Kathleen MacPherson. She had four grandchildren, Kassandra, and Christopher MacPherson and Brittlynn, and Mallory MacPherson. A Memorial Mass has been scheduled for Friday, May 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Poway, California. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Rochelle MacPherson March 14, 1933 - April 17, 2019 Published in the Pomerado News on May 9, 2019