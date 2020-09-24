1/1
Rodney James Nelson
POWAY
Rodney James Nelson
, 76, a long time resident of Poway, born in Long Beach, passed away following a long illness. A U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War and a former Survey Engineer for the California Department of Transportation. He was a former member of the Poway Chamber of Commerce and was a volunteer for the Poway Rodeo Committee for over 30 years. In his younger days, he loved scuba diving for lobster and abalone and enjoyed camping and fishing. Quite the storyteller, he could keep everyone entertained with his amusing anecdotes and had an ability to connect with people through their experiences and his own. He leaves a daughter, Kerry Lynn of San Diego, and nephew, David Nelson of Albuquerque, NM. No memorial service is planned at this time. No flowers, please. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Rodney James Nelson June 14, 1944 - September 15, 2020

Published in Pomerado News on Sep. 24, 2020.
