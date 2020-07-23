Poway Rolande G. Mancini passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020.Rolande was a very graceful, composed woman who lived her life full of character and strength. She raised nine children alongside her late husband. Rolande was involved in many groups including ballroom dancing, gardening, and nature walks. She was loved very much by her family, friends and anyone that had the good fortune to come to know her. Rolande lived a long fruitful life and passed with family by her side. She will be greatly missed. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
pomeradonews Rolande G. Mancini 1931 - 2020