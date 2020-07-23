1/1
Rolande G. Mancini
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rolande's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Poway Rolande G. Mancini passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020.Rolande was a very graceful, composed woman who lived her life full of character and strength. She raised nine children alongside her late husband. Rolande was involved in many groups including ballroom dancing, gardening, and nature walks. She was loved very much by her family, friends and anyone that had the good fortune to come to know her. Rolande lived a long fruitful life and passed with family by her side. She will be greatly missed. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Rolande G. Mancini 1931 - 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pomerado News on Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved