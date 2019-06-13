Ronald Dave' Page October 30, 1939 - May 6, 2019 Poway Ronald "Dave" Page passed away in his home on May 6, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. He was born on October 30, 1939, in El Centro, California, to Earnest and Ina Page.When he was four, the family moved to Hawthorne, California, where Dave attended Leuzinger High School. He was active in student government, and played football, a sport he later coached at the high school level. He taught and coached in Redondo Beach, and then at Mt. Carmel High School in San Diego. Coaching was one of his passions, and love of country was another passion. He served in the military before going into teaching, and was a staunch Patriot.Dave and Carol were married for 53 years and enjoyed a beautiful retirement with family, golfing, and traveling.Dave made quite an impression with his artistic talents, building skills, and sense of humor. He will be truly missed.He is survived by his wife, Carol; two sons, Scott (Cindy) Page of Santee, California; grandchildren, Nikki and Caleb Page; and son, Curtis (Katie) Page of Winchester, California; and grandchildren, Kane, Owin, and Mason Page. He is also survived by his sister, Sharan Page Clark. He will be honored in a Memorial service on July 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Incarnation Lutheran Church in Poway. A reception will follow in the church hall.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dave Page Memorial Fund to help support Project Mercy, an organization that builds homes for needy families. Donations can be sent to Incarnation Lutheran Church or made online at https://www.godamong.us/dave-page-memorial-fund Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Published in the Pomerado News on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary