Rosalie Jean Barlock
passed away on July 31, 2020, in La Jolla, California. Rose was the youngest of four children born to Joseph and Florence Murray on Sept 16, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois. She was 78 years old.Rose attended the University of Arizona, where she earned a BA in Teaching with majors in History and English. She was a member of Tri Delta sorority. Rose earned an MA in Education at the University of Southern California. She taught English and Reading Skills for 43 years in high school and as a professor at El Camino Community College in Torrance CA.Rose was a member of San Rafael Catholic Parish where she was active in the Women's Club. She enjoyed classic movies, reading, and her book club. Rose and her husband discovered much during their travels.Rose is survived by her husband of 55 years, Larry Barlock of San Diego and son, Stephen Barlock of Torrance, CA. She gave us joy and love and will be greatly missed.A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
