Poway Russell L Romo, 79, of Tecolote Canyon and Poway, passed away on January 9th, 2020, in Poway, CA. Russell L Romo was born in San Diego, CA, to Richard Felix Romo and Marie Foussat on the 13th day of December in 1940, being the youngest of five siblings. He was Raised on the ranch in Tecolote Canyon. He went to school at Kearny High. He never married. He did help his widowed sister raise her only son, David, and her granddaughter, Serita, and her great-granddaughter, Lady Kayla. He was the Chief of The San Luis Rey Mission Indian Tribe from 1972 to 2008. He worked as a business owner of multiple car parts stores and retired, owning a couple of Carquest stores locally. He was involved with the Boy Scouts, traveling the world, and helping his family raise their children. Russell L Romo was preceded in death by Richard Felix Romo, his father; Marie Foussat, his mother; his second eldest brother, Rudy Romo; third eldest brother, Ralph Romo, and only sister, Rita M. Smith. He is survived by his eldest brother, Richard Romo, in Missouri, one nephew, four nieces, and countless grandnieces and grandnephews. A celebration of life will be 12:30 pm, Saturday, February 1st, 2020, at Mission San Luis Rey Pow Wow Grounds, 4050 Mission Ave, Oceanside, CA, 92057. The Romo, Gates, and Smith family want to extend our sincere thanks for the flowers, feathers, and other expressions, of love during this time of bereavement. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Russell L. Romo December 13, 1940 - January 9, 2020
Published in the Pomerado News on Jan. 30, 2020