Ruth Margit Lindgren
1923 - 2020
Ruth Margit Lindgren July 27, 1923 - July 18, 2020 Escondido Ruth Margit (Westin) Lindgren, age 96, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Escondido. Born July 27, 1923, in Norway, Ruth's family emigrated from Sweden when she was five, settling in Chicago. During WWII, she managed a tool crib as a "Rosie Riveter." She married Stanley G. Lindgren in 1948. Stan and Ruth founded Chicago-based Bellair Expediting Inc., an international air freight expediting company. Retiring in 1979, they moved from Lisle, Illinois, to Rancho Bernardo.They enjoyed dancing, traveling, boating, golf, their membership at the Bernardo Heights Country Club, an ongoing daily game of gin, and Las Vegas, where they frequented the Desert Inn and eventually had a second home. She was a lifelong Frank Sinatra fan whom she met in the 1980's. Ruth also loved to read, shop, and play cards and Rummikub. Her favorite activity was hosting an enormous Swedish Christmas gathering of all the family every other year.Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Stanley (2003), sisters Mait Swan (Rip) and Iris Howard (Edward), and brother Carl (Helen). She is survived by four children, Nancy (Jerry) Weber of TN; Robert (Barbara) Lindgren of NY; Richard (Jayne) Lindgren of SC; Vicki (Roy) Pellegrini of Poway, CA; eleven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Ruth was devoted to her family, doting on her grand and great-grandchildren who will sorely miss MorMor.No services are planned at this time. When the family does gather, Ruth's and Stan's ashes will be spread at sea. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pomerado News on Aug. 6, 2020.
