Sarah Sally' Thoben April 8, 1927 - February 22, 2020 Rancho Bernardo Sarah "Sally" Thoben passed away peacefully on February 22, 2020, after having lived an active and heroic life and just 46 days shy of her 93rd birthday. Born and raised in Monongahela, Pennsylvania, to Frank and Estelle Osterhout, she was loved, respected, and admired by all. Sally survived three husbands (Thomas Turnbull, William Downey, and Harry Thoben), raised seven children, gained and loved an additional three step-daughters, doted on 19 grandchildren, and cherished 35 great-grandchildren. Despite the challenge of being a widow at a young age, she created a loving home for her children and for every person who entered there. A member of both the Oaks North Dance Club and Wednesdays, Etc., Sally enjoyed Saturday night dances, golf, bunco, bridge, bowling, and the club's annual trips to Las Vegas. She was an inspiration to all who had the pleasure of knowing her, and we mourn her passing.Sally is survived by her children, Thomas Turnbull (Susan) Flagstaff, AZ; Jeff Turnbull (Beverly) Encinitas, CA; Elizabeth Gepford, Riverside, CA; Sally Angus (Steven) Cardiff, CA; Susan Hasenpflug (David) Sequim, WA; Nancy Kern (David), Cardiff, CA; step-daughters, Patricia Gerbracht Hawke (Gary), Marshall, VA; Barbara Kittle (Ty) Chico, CA; Martha Ritchie (Chris) Providence, RI; and was predeceased by step-daughter, Renee Downey Shaw. For those who wish, a donation may be made in Sally's name to the Rancho Coastal Humane Society, 389 Requeza St., Encinitas, CA 92024, or online at www.sdpets.org Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews
Published in the Pomerado News on Mar. 19, 2020