Poway Scott Curwen Walker passed away unexpectedly on September 14, 2019. He was 49 years old.Scott is survived by his father, Russell C. Walker Jr. of San Diego, CA; brothers, Michael Walker and Mark (Darcy) Walker of Lewiston, ID; aunt, Nadyne Connaughton and cousin, John Connaughton both of Pocatello, ID; daughter, Danielle N. Carter and grandson, Levi Carter of Duluth, GA, and longtime partner, Deborah D. Mangum of San Diego, CA.Scott owned Aqua Clear Pool Care Co. of San Diego, CA. He was an avid fisherman and a sports enthusiast.Viewing was held at Poway-Bernardo Mortuary on Friday, September 20, 2019. Cremation has been scheduled. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Scott C. Walker August 4, 1970 - September 14, 2019
Published in the Pomerado News on Sept. 26, 2019