Shane Cary McCallan September 22, 1982 - January 24, 2020 Poway After a recent battle with a recurring illness, Shane Cary McCallan, 37, passed away at his family home in Poway, CA. He was surrounded by family and friends and passed peacefully. Shane grew up in Poway, CA, and graduated from Poway High School in 2001. He then attended the University of Colorado, Boulder, and graduated with Bachelor degrees in Business and Philosophy. He continued on to Pepperdine Law School, and after passing the California Bar Exam in 2010, joined a private law practice in San Diego. A few years later he took a management position as a compliance attorney at Auto Advisory Services, which services hundreds of auto dealerships in California. He impressed his clients with his professionalism, ethics, practical knowledge and passion to do the right thing. This cascaded into his involvement within the auto industry and assistance with his family's automotive dealerships and other businesses. As a part of his college and law school curriculum, Shane attended extensions in both Barcelona and London. In Barcelona he refined his Spanish, and in London, he found a launch point to explore Europe. After law school, he volunteered for a non-profit in Buenos Aires, and took a very memorable trip to Patagonia.Shane loved his family and friends fiercely. He was a devoted uncle and caring brother. He was born in Wheatridge, Colorado, and had an affinity for the Rocky Mountains. Shane cared deeply for his family and friends. He was always organizing activities and adding his special humor to every occasion. In his last few days, he was joined by his family and close friends who shared memories of their relationships and bonds that were indicative of how he impacted the lives of so many. Shane is survived by his mother and father, John and Susan McCallan; his siblings, Briana Clemens (Nick), Kyle McCallan (Elin), and Taryn Fischermann (Eddie); niece, Charlotte Fischermann, and nephews, Declan Clemens, Max McCallan, and Landon Fischermann. We miss and love him so much. He was truly one of a kind. There was a small, private celebration of life on January 29, 2020.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Shane McCallan's name to Build a Miracle at www.buildamiracle.net/donate. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews
Published in the Pomerado News on Jan. 30, 2020