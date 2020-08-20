1/
Sherry L. Courts
Sherry L. Courts

Poway
Loving Wife, Mother, Grandma, and Friend.Sherry L. Courts, a lifelong resident of San Diego, passed away May 21, 2020. She was born at Naval Hospital on December 19, 1951. Sherry graduated from Patrick Henry High in 1970; she worked for Allstate Insurance at age 18 and retired there at age 62.She married her husband Craig, of 42 years in 1978 and they moved to Poway in 1979. Together they raised two amazing children, Jeffrey and Lisa.Sherry loved camping, especially in the Desert; 4-wheeling offroad, road trips anywhere, and reading were her passions.She is survived by her husband Craig, her children Jeffrey (Emily), Lisa (Marshall), brother Gary Pitts, and her grandchildren Alexandria, Gavin, and Jackson.Sherry will be interred at Dearborn Cemetery. No services are planned at this time. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews December 19, 1951 - May 21, 2020

Published in Pomerado News on Aug. 20, 2020.
