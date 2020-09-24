1/1
Shirley Mae Smith
March 25, 1930 - September 12, 2020
Poway
Beloved mother, grandmother, and wife, Shirley Mae Smith of Poway, CA, passed away on September 12, 2020, in Irving, Texas, at 90 years old. Her passing marked the Catholic Liturgical Calendar day of the Most Holy Name of the Blessed Virgin Mary, whom she adored.Shirley was born in Dayton, Ohio, to Richard and Catherine Limbert on March 25, 1930, the eldest of four sisters. As a Catholic, she graduated from Julienne/Chaminade High School in Dayton, Ohio, in 1948 with Valedictorian status. Shirley attended the University of Dayton, where she played competitive field hockey, and then subsequently worked as a career Executive Assistant to the General at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio. Shirley was a member of The Daughters of The Revolution.On February 13, 1960, Shirley married her sweetheart football hero, Jerome Anthony Smith, also from Dayton, an accomplished University of Wisconsin football player. Jerome had garnered an impressive professional football career with both the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers, and would go on to work as a notable professional NFL Football Coach for 35 years. Shirley considered their life together a great adventure and loved having her five children with them around the dinner table at night. Shirley will be remembered as a devoted wife and mother who poured herself out in sacrificial love for her loved ones and was always much loved, well-liked by all, kind, and caring.She was preceded in death by her husband Jerome, her parents, her sisters Mary Margaret and Connie, and survived by her five children and nine grandchildren, as well as two more sisters. Children - Diane Marie Smith Johnson (Trent), Jeffrey Jerome Smith, Dr. Brian Anthony Smith (Marcy), Meghan Marie Rangel (Saul), Molly Anne Moseley (Grant). Grandchildren - Noelle, Chloe, Austin, Ashley, Hunter, Isabel, Colton, Sawyer, Sadie. Sisters Beverly Nally, Nancy Mclaughlin.A rosary and viewing will be held 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Poway-Bernardo Mortuary, 13243 Poway Rd, Poway, CA 92064. Funeral Services will be held the next day at 10:00 a.m. on Friday morning, October 2, 2020 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 13734 Twin Peaks Rd., Poway, CA, 92064. Pallbearers include Dr. Brian Smith, Jeffrey Smith, Trent Johnson, Saul Rangel, Grant Moseley, Hunter Smith, Colton Moseley, and Sawyer Moseley.The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses at Medical City Las Colinas Hospital in Irving, Texas, for their incredible supportive care. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews

Published in Pomerado News on Sep. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Poway Bernardo Mortuary - Poway
13243 Poway Rd
Poway, CA 92064
(858) 748-4101
Memories & Condolences
