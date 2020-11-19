I had the honor of assisting Suzanne in publishing the "SDEA Advocate", for 15 years. Suzanne taught me how to frame a photo and edit an article. Our monthly session session laying out the paper was always a highlight. We'd sit on the floor of my office, laugh tell stories and somehow at the end of an hour the monthly issue would be laid out. Thanks Suzanne for all you taught me and all the good times we shared.

Steve Kaplan

Coworker