Suzanne Suzy' Soppet 1941 - 2019 Rancho Bernardo Suzanne "Suzy" Soppet (ne Skinner) passed away at age 78 in Lafayette, CA, on August 7, after a lengthy illness. Her beloved and devoted husband, Charles ("Chuck") Soppet, passed away on May 31, 2019. Suzy was born and raised in Leominster, MA, and lived in many locations around the country, most recently in San Diego and Lake Tahoe, CA. She attended Julie Country Day School, May A. Gallagher Junior High School, Leominster High School, Clark University, where she was inducted into the honor society Phi Beta Kappa, and Harvard University, where she earned two Master's Degrees. Suzy had been active in Assistance League of Greater San Diego, leading many of its philanthropic efforts and serving as Chapter President in 2008-2009. Previously she worked on diverse efforts showing her agile and flexible mind, including English Professor at Bryn Mawr College and West Chester University in PA, Human Resources at the Limerick Nuclear Power Plant, and attendant at Northstar Ski Resort in Tahoe. She was also an avid animal lover, owning several rescue dogs. She loved gardening and was a voracious reader.Suzy is survived by a loving family and friends who will miss her dearly. She leaves behind her beloved son, Todd Powers, and daughter-in-law, Katrina Powers, of Reston, VA; her sister, Lyn Skinner Foster, and brother-in-law, Glenn Webb, of Glendale, CA; and first husband, Kenneth Powers, of Sarasota, FL. She also leaves behind many members of the Soppet family, including her 5 stepsons Joel, Paul and Frank of Pleasanton, CA, Michael of Dothan, AL, and Dan of McLean, VA.In addition, Suzy leaves behind cousins, Sandra Dargis, Ann Dargis Wyatt, John Dargis, Father Andre Dargis, Denis Dargis, Michelle Dargis Bricault, Bernice Skinner Mammone, Leslie Skinner and Joanne Skinner.Suzy will be reunited with her parents at Evergreen Cemetery in Leominster, MA.Contributions may be made in her memory to the (act.alz.org) or the San Diego Humane Society. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews
Published in the Pomerado News on Aug. 22, 2019