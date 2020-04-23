|
Thea Ans Vennstra-van Glabbeek October 2, 1942 - April 9, 2020 Rancho Bernardo Thea was born on October 2, 1942, in the Dutch colony of Curacao in the Caribbean. Her parents were Douwe and Ettie Veenstra. After growing up in Curacao, the Veenstra Family returned to The Netherlands in 1958, when she was 16 years old. She met her husband a year later. They raised their four children while relocating almost annually --including six countries and many more cities. Each child has earned a Master's degree, is a strong contributing member of their community, and is parenting her 12 grandchildren. Eight of her grandchildren and two of her children were by her side in her home when she went to Heaven on the afternoon of April 9, 2020.Thea was selfless and had a passion for helping others. For example, while in India (1998-2002) she taught English to underprivileged children. Because of her selflessness, they learned to speak English (with a Dutch accent) and to sew. She changed their lives dramatically. Thea had a strong Faith in Christ and was a prayer warrior for everyone.She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Gerrit Jan Frederik van Glabbeek; sibling, Ineke Veenstra-de Wijn; children, Commerina (Corina) Theodora van Glabbeek-McConnin and husband, John, Willem "Wim" Hubertus van Glabbeek and wife, Maureen, Gerrit Jan Frederik van Glabbeek Jr. and wife Kelly, Douwe Sjoerd van Glabbeek and wife Kelly, and grandchildren: 7 boys and 5 girls. Services: In lieu of a funeral/memorial service due to COVID-19, we had a private immediate family Zoom meeting with Douwe's family in Atlanta, Wim's family in Charlotte, NC, Gerrit's and Corina's family at Opa's home in Rancho Bernardo on April 14. A public Celebration of Life will be held later this year at the Great Oak Nature Preserve in Bellevue, Michigan.Donations (tax-deductible) can be made to either (a) The San Diego Foundation, 2508 Historic Decatur Road, Suite 200, San Diego, CA 92106. Notate in the memo on the check "In Memory of Thea/Fund #7407." or (b) her church, Rancho Bernardo Community Church by emailing Frances at [email protected] rbcpc.org and include Thea van Glabbeek's name and donation details. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews
Published in the Pomerado News on Apr. 23, 2020