Poway Dr. Thomas Holston Robinson passed away in Redondo Beach on November 1, 2019. Tom was a K-12 educator for 30 years, spending his last ten years with the Poway Unified School District as principal of Poway High School and Assistant Superintendent. Previously he held positions in the Downey Unified School District. Tom was a longtime parishioner at San Rafael Catholic Church before returning to Redondo Beach in 2010. He is survived by his sister, Sara Sakai, and nephews. Charles Sakai and Joseph Sakai. Services will be held at St. James Catholic Church, 415 Vincent Street, Redondo Beach, CA, at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Dr. Thomas H. Robinson September 8, 1937 - November 1, 2019
Published in the Pomerado News on Dec. 5, 2019