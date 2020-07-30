1/1
POWAY Timothy A. Wright, beloved husband, father, brother and coach passed away at home July 20, 2020 after battling brain cancer the past 5+ years. Born July 8, 1962, in Syracuse, New York to Joan and Tom Wright, Tim moved to Poway in 1978, and graduated from Poway High in 1980. In 1981, he joined the Marine Corp and was proud to serve for four years. In November 1989, Tim married Kathy and together they raised two amazing sons. Tim's passion was coaching youth hockey. He touched countless lives as an ice hockey and roller hockey coach over the past 15 years. Tim was also proud of his 30 year career at Interstate Battery of San Diego and loved his Interstate family. Tim is survived by his wife, Kathy, his children AJ and Eric, stepfather, Robert Colsky, sisters, Mari (Dave) and Sue, brother, Tom (Chris), and his nieces and nephews. He will forever be remembered for his positive attitude, loving and generous heart and his kindness toward all. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Timothy A. Wright July 8, 1962 - July 20, 2020

Published in Pomerado News on Jul. 30, 2020.
