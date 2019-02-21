Poway Passed away at home surrounded by the love of his family.He is survived by Teri Fisher, his beloved wife of 64 years. The honored father of 6 children, along with 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.Toby was born and raised in Detroit, MI., where he met and married his future wife.He served in the United States Army and was a Veteran of the Korean War.In 1960, Toby and Teri relocated to Poway, CA., where they raised their family.For 32 years he worked for Minnesota Mining & Manufacturing (3M), retiring in 1994.Toby was always full of love and kindness and always had a smile on his face. He believed in God, family, hard work and fun. He was admired, loved, respected and a friend to anyone he ever met.Toby lived a full and happy life and will be greatly missed.A memorial service to honor his life and passing will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at San Rafael Catholic Church in Rancho Bernardo.In lieu of flowers , donations can be made to The , San Diego Chapter or the Elizabeth Hospice of Escondido, California. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Toby (Bernard Frank) Fisher November 3, 1934 - February 3, 2019 Published in the Pomerado News on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary