Toby (Bernard Frank) Fisher Obituary
Poway Passed away at home surrounded by the love of his family.He is survived by Teri Fisher, his beloved wife of 64 years. The honored father of 6 children, along with 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.Toby was born and raised in Detroit, MI., where he met and married his future wife.He served in the United States Army and was a Veteran of the Korean War.In 1960, Toby and Teri relocated to Poway, CA., where they raised their family.For 32 years he worked for Minnesota Mining & Manufacturing (3M), retiring in 1994.Toby was always full of love and kindness and always had a smile on his face. He believed in God, family, hard work and fun. He was admired, loved, respected and a friend to anyone he ever met.Toby lived a full and happy life and will be greatly missed.A memorial service to honor his life and passing will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at San Rafael Catholic Church in Rancho Bernardo.In lieu of flowers , donations can be made to The , San Diego Chapter or the Elizabeth Hospice of Escondido, California. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Toby (Bernard Frank) Fisher November 3, 1934 - February 3, 2019
Published in the Pomerado News on Feb. 21, 2019
