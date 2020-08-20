RANCHO BERNARDO
Virginia Joan Kelso
passed away on August 1, 2020 at Woodleaf Senior Care in Thomasville, GA.She was born in Davenport, Iowa on December 31, 1928 to Edward and Virginia Schurch. She grew up in Denver, CO and graduated from Colorado State University with a Bachelor of Science degree. While at CSU she met her future husband, Arthur Marshall, and they married in 1948.Before moving to Florida in 2004, she lived in San Diego and Rancho Bernardo, CA for 46 years. She worked in the finance office at Patrick Henry High School and later enjoyed several years as a real estate agent before retiring.A few years after Art's death Joan met Bill Kelso. They discovered many similarities in their backgrounds and common interests, and married in Estes Park, CO in 2002. They resided in Rancho Bernardo, CA and Thomasville, GA before settling into their beautiful home in The Villages, FL.Joan considered herself very fortunate to have a long and happy life, sharing many wonderful friendships in Colorado and California as well as in Florida in her later years. She loved to travel, and she and Art had many adventures. She continued her love of travel in her second marriage, enjoying numerous cruises and vacationing in Europe prior to Bill's death in 2017. Their European trip included searching for Joan's ancestors in Switzerland and Germany. She also enjoyed playing golf, bridge and mahjong. She was an active member of P.E.O. and a member of New Covenant Methodist Church in The Villages. Joan had lovely style and taste which was always reflected in her beautiful appearance and her home.Joan was preceded in death by husbands, Arthur (Art) Marshall and William (Bill) Kelso, children, Craig Marshall and Pam Marshall, and sister, Peggy Klovdahl. She is survived by her stepson, William Kelso II and wife, Karen of Thomasville, GA, stepdaughter, Jocelyn Kelso of Boulder, CO, and niece, Karen Klovdahl of Colorado Springs, CO.Joan loved The Villages and will be inurned with Bill in the columbarium at New Covenant Methodist Church in The Villages, FL.In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to The Villages Hospice (cornerstonehospice.org/
