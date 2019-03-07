William Christopher Stamos May 9, 1925 - February 22, 2019 Rancho Bernardo William "Bill" Stamos, 93, of Rancho Bernardo, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2019. He was surrounded by his wife, Lorraine, of 69 years, and his three daughters. Bill was a veteran of the United States Army, and earned the Silver Star for his service in WWII. He arrived in France for the first time on the sixth day after D-Day with the 29th Infantry Division, 175th Regiment, 3rd Battalion, helping to liberate occupied France. Bill was a proud patriot during both times of war and times of peace, and proudly wore his favorite WWII hat until his passing.After his service, Bill returned to his hometown of St. Louis, Mo., where he graduated from Washington University of St. Louis, and met and married the love of his life, Lorraine Windsor Stamos. The family raised three daughters and lived in Orchard Park, New York, before settling in Rancho Bernardo in 2000. Bill was active at the Rancho Bernardo Community Presbyterian Church, and was a life member of the Kiwanis Club of Los Rancheros.Those who knew Bill will remember him as a proud and devoted husband, father, grandfather and dear friend, who loved God, his country, tennis, and above all, his family.He is survived by his wife, Lorraine Windsor Stamos; his daughters, Susan (Denis) D'Huyvetter, Ellen (Hal) Norton, and Christine (Tim) Vickers; his grandchildren, William Vickers, Rebecca Vickers, Christopher Norton, and Matthew Norton; and his sister, Betty Stamos Kemp.Interment will be at Miramar National Cemetery on March 6, 2019, at 2:30 p.m.In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to Kiwanis Club of Los Rancheros, P.O. Box 28035, San Diego, CA 92198. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ pomeradonews Published in the Pomerado News on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary