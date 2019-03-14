Resources More Obituaries for Wilson Wallace Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Wilson Polk Wallace

Wilson Polk Wally' Wallace June 1, 1946 - January 13, 2019 Poway Wilson Polk Wallace passed away on January 13, 2019, while watching the sunset from the porch of his cabin in Mariposa, California. His death was from natural causes.Known as Wally after graduating from high school, those who grew up with him called him Polk or Polky. Wally was a gentle soul and a steadying influence on all who met him. Wally and his wife, Evelyn, would go out of their way to help any in need and touched many lives.Wally was born in Long Beach on June 1, 1946, to Ida Elizabeth Beck and James Newton Wallace. He grew up in Winters, California. He excelled as a photographer for the family newspaper, The Winters Express, and helped put out the weekly paper with his siblings and parents. In keeping with his family's newspaper tradition, Wally helped fellow students at Winters High School with writing and editing.Wally served in the Marines in Vietnam. After his honorable discharge, Wally returned to college and graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. He married the love of his life, Evelyn Patterson, in 1978. They bought and managed a country western bar, the Pomerado Club, in Poway, California, from 1977 to 1983. After selling the bar, Wally operated a catering truck, "Wally's Wagon," for many years in the San Diego area.Wally and Evelyn loved playing bridge and attended tournaments together whenever possible. He was a Bridge Bronze Life Master and helped many players in their goal of attaining the same. Wally was an avid golfer. He was a member of Fiesta Men's Golf Club for over twenty years. Wally also enjoyed bowling and was an excellent cook.Evelyn's children were older when they married, but he always treated them as his own. Wally was a dedicated husband and caregiver when Evelyn became ill the last years of her life. On Evelyn's death, Wally resumed playing bridge, attending many tournaments, which helped him in dealing with Evelyn's passing. He also spent time helping his stepdaughter, Jennifer, with her ranch property in Mariposa.He is survived by his stepchildren, Pete Molnar (Karen); Debbie Shannon (Richard); Thomas Molnar; and Jennifer Sehmsdorf; and by six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, John Wallace (Monica); James Wallace (Mary); Charles Wallace (Sherri); and Lois Brandt (Gordon); and by nine nieces and nephews and seven grandnieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his wife, Evelyn, of Poway, California, and by his parents, Newt and Ida Wallace of Winters, California.A Military Honors ceremony will be held at Miramar National Cemetery, 5795 Nobel Dr., San Diego, 92122, on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Published in the Pomerado News on Mar. 14, 2019